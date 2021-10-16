President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Silumesi Muchula as Acting Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General pending the appointment of a substantive Director General.

This follows the falling vacant of the office, after the resignation of the Commission’s predecessor Zachariah Phiri and expiry of the contract for ACC Deputy Director General Rose Khuzwayo, who previously acted as Director General.

President Hichilema has since thanked both Mr Phiri and Mrs Khuzwayo for their services rendered while in office.

The Head of State further implored the incumbent Director General, Mr Muchula to serve diligently without fear or favour and in the interest of the Zambian people, while in his acting capacity.

In a statement issued to the media in Lusaka by Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, President Hichilema invoked Section 12 of the ACC Act No. 3 of 2012.

Mr Bwalya said that this was to avoid a vacuum in the leadership of the ACC.

“Under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act No. 3 of 2012, the President is mandated to appoint the Director General of the ACC, who once appointed is required by law to execute the mandate of ACC independently and impartially,” Mr Bwalya stated.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has also dissolved the ACC Board with immediate effect and thanked the team for their services rendered to the nation.

Mr Bwalya explained that this is in line with the Act which also empowers the President to appoint and remove the ACC Board, whereas the Board comprises independent non- executive directors who play no role in the day to day operations.

Mr Bwalya explained that the changes are aimed at ensuring smooth and efficient operations of the ACC, while consultative process on strengthening it as a key oversight institution is ongoing.