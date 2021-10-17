Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka says Saturday’s debut goal for Leicester City in their 4-2 home win over Manchester United is a huge confidence boost for him since arriving in the EPL in the summer.

Patson joined Leicester City from Austrian champions RB Salzburg on a five-year deal.

The striker came off the bench in the 77th minute to replace replaced Super Eagles Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho and it paid off when he capped a memorable day for the 2015/2016 EPL champions with his sides’ final goal in stoppage time.

“It meant so much to me for my confidence, and it’s something that I’ve been looking forward to,” Patson told LCTV.

“It still feels like a dream, and I don’t want to wake up! I’m just so excited and happy that I got to open my scoring account with this club, and I look forward many more.

“I was just praying that I shouldn’t make any mistake, because it’s so crazy. I had to concentrate fully and I managed to score, which was very important.”

Patson’s goal came in his second league appearance from eight games this season.