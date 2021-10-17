President Hakainde Hichilema has promised the people of Zambia efficient and effective service delivery, by leaders holding public positions in an effort to rebuild the economy.

President Hichilema said that he will do whatever it takes to ensure that leaders do not misuse public resources at the expense of citizens.

The Head of State cited the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) as one of the offices that has been used in the past, to abuse public resources, adding that leaders enriched themselves with funds meant for disasters in the country.

He warned that his government will systematically deal with all those involved in the mismanagement of funds at DMMU, with a vision to retain its noble function and not a platform to take resources away from the people of Zambia.

President Hichilema has since warned public officers not to stand in the way of service delivery for the Zambian people or the law will be applied on them.

“It does not matter if people from the UPND will be offended by what I do to ensure that we correct the country by doing what DMMU was established for, which is to serve disasters in the country and not enriching oneself,” President Hichilema stated.

The Head of State was speaking during the remembrance ceremony in honor of the United Party for National Development (UPND) Founding President Anderson Mazoka, where he noted that Mr Mazoka always advanced the right ideologies.

President Hichilema said that the late Mazoka advocated for what was right for society, which is the route that the new dawn government is taking, in order to keep the country together.

He added that Mr Mazoka never believed in failure which he alleged was a danger to damaging the lives of many people.

The President has also disclosed that his government is working on various development programmes, saying that his administration will soon introduce what is called the debt service sustainability initiative.

He said this will allow breathing space, as government restructures the economy.

And the President has noted that education for all is the barest minimum that government should deliver to the children of Zambian.

Meanwhile, late Anderson Mazoka’s Wife Mutinta Mazoka remembered her husband as a best friend, special man and a wonderful father to their children.

Mrs Mazoka recalled the struggles for the party that her husband went through, saying she was elated by the victory of the UPND into power after the August 12, 2021 general elections.

She noted that the vision of her husband and the UPND founding father was indeed coming to fruition through the noble leadership of President Hichilema.

“Following the victory of the UPND Alliance into power, it is only befitting that this gathering took place at our residence because my husband was UPND,” Mrs Mazoka said.

She added that his constant affirmation was that the party outlived him which is what the country is witnessing.

The children to Mr Mazoka remembered shared fond memories of their father who they said was their hero.

Macenje Mazoka said she and her siblings were fortunate to have Mr Mazoka as their father, who taught them the value of education and life at large.

She added that even as he was their father, he immediately become a father to many as a politician for whom he served, and sacrificed for till his death.

Giving homily, St Kizito Formation House Father Cornelius Hankmoone implored President Hichilema and other leaders to emulate Mr Mazoka’s norm of practicing servant leadership.

Father Hankmoone explained that leaders should do what is right at all times, for the benefit of many Zambians, even when it does not please certain sections of society.

He noted that through the selfless leadership portrayed by Mr Mazoka, the results of the faith he planted is now bearing fruit.

He noted that Mr. Mazoka’s saw the value of the party to better the link bed of many Zambians especially the poor.

“If the President is to continue on the servant model that the he has embraced from the leadership of Anderson Mazoka was to take firm ground in his heart, he will take Zambia to greater heights,” Father Hankmoone stated.

