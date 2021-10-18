The forgotten and fringe Chipolopolo players made headlines this weekend for their respective foreign clubs.

=DENMARK

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda on Sunday came on in the 46th minute for second division side and 5th placed Horsens’ 1-1 home draw against third from bottom Vendsyssel but was not on target.

=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute on Saturday in Rangers 1-1 home draw against Hearts.



=MOROCCO

Midfielder Clatous Chama started for RS Berkane in Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup second round, first leg match away to Ben Guerdane of Tunisia.

Berkane won the match 1-0 but Chama, who was not on target, was substituted in the 65th minute.

=SWEDEN

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda played the full 90 minutes while Edward Chilufya was substituted in the 83rd minute on Monday night in second placed Djurgardens 3-0 home loss to number five club Elfsborg.

=RUSSIA

Midfielder Kings Kangwa scored his first league goal of the season for 12th placed Arsenal Tula in Saturday’s shock 2-1 home win over leaders Zenit St Petersburg.

Kangwa scored the winner in the 9th minute after Zenit had equalised in the 88th minute.

His brother Evans Kangwa was an unused substitute.

=DR CONGO

Defender Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes for TP Mazembe on Friday in their CAF Champions League pre-group stage, first leg match away to Amazulu in Durban that ended 0-0.

Amazulu midfielder Augustine Mulenga started the game before he was substituted in the 89th minute.

Defender Kabaso Chongo and midfielder Rainford Kalaba were unused substitutes by Mazembe.



=SOUTH AFRICA

-Kaizer Chiefs: Forgotten man Lazarus Kambole scored his second-ever PSL goal for mid-table Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday in their 4-0 home win over third from bottom Chippa United.

Kambole came off the bench in the 86th minute to score Chiefs final goal in stoppage time.

-SuperSport United: On the same day in Pretoria, striker Ghampani Lungu came on after halftime to score a brace in second placed SuperSport’s a 2-0 home win over Baroka.

Goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe didn’t travel with Baroka.

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata played his fourth successive game for Sekhukhune on Saturday in their 1-0 home win over Cape Town City FC.



=ENGLAND

Midfielder Enock Mwepu was an unused substitute on Saturday in 4th placed Brighton’s 0-0 away draw against basement side Norwich.