Monday, October 18, 2021
Updated:

Chief Chamuka wants Government Scholarships girl children who are re-admitted back into school after falling pregnant

By Chief Editor
Chief Chamuka of the Lenje people in Central Province, has appealed to government to consider reviewing the re-entry policy, that allows pupils who fall pregnant to return back to school.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of a UNDP organised tour of the Chamuka village-led Anti-GBV One-Stop Centre, the traditional ruler wants the government to include the aspect of financing for girl children who are re-admitted back into school after falling pregnant.

The Chief says there is a need for a scholarship to be introduced, to help fund the education of those re-admitted back into school.

And the Chief has noted challenges arising from lack of funding for individual pupils who return back to school, pointing out the possibility of children failing to fully integrate back into the community.

“There must be a scholarship support component attached to the re-entry policy, so that the girls who get back to school should be supported with learning materials,” he said.

Chief Chamuka however revealed that so far, 45 girls have been taken back to school under the re-entry policy in his chiefdom.

“We have taken back to school more than 45 from the time I started fighting the vice of early child marriage,” he said.

And the traditional leader disclosed that only 56 cases of Gender Based Violence have been recorded in his chiefdom from the time the one stop centre was launched in May this year.

Meanwhile UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Roland Seri pledged the institution’s continued support towards the village-led anti-GBV centre.

Mr Seri said it is important that the fight against GBV continues to be tackled head on in the chiefdom.

And 19 year old Mervis Ngolofwana thanked government for the Anti-GBV centre which she said has been supportive in helping her to get back to school after falling pregnant last year.

