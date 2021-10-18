9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 18, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Luapula Province Minister urges Zambians to remain united and pray for the nation

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Luapula Province Minister urges Zambians to remain united and pray for the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has urged Zambians to remain united and pray for the nation, even as the country commemorates the national day of prayer.

Speaking when he attended church service at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Saint Paul’s congregation in Mansa, Mr. Chilundika said the nation can only move forward when there is national unity.

He noted that as a Christian nation, countrywide unity is vital for any meaningful development to happen.

Mr. Chilundika stated that God has blessed Luapula Province with many natural resources, whose potential can only be put to good use, when people remain united and work together for the common good of humanity.

He said leaders that are elected into public office to serve the nation should always seek God’s wisdom in order for them to realise the desired development needed.

He has since urged the people of Luapula to continue praying for public servants, who have been elected to lead the nation.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema arrives in Mansa for a three Province Working Visit Tour

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Luapula Province Minister urges Zambians to remain united and pray for the nation

Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has urged Zambians to remain united and pray for the nation, even as...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Money collected from markets and bus stations and taken to the PF Secretariat yet to be recovered-Nkombo

General News Chief Editor - 16
The government has said that it is yet to institute the recovery of monies that were allegedly collected from markets and bus stations and...
Read more

Absa Bank Zambia PLC supports SME Trade Mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo

General News Chief Editor - 11
Absa Bank Zambia PLC in partnership with the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), Finnish government-funded Accelerated Growth for Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises in...
Read more

Victim Support Unit challenges all stakeholders to treat child and sexual abuse cases as an emergency

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Victim Support Unit (VSU) on the Copperbelt Province has challenged all stakeholders to treat child and sexual abuse cases as an emergency. Kalulushi...
Read more

Formally Government to back the candidature of Former Attorney General for the post for the UN position

General News Chief Editor - 23
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Stanley Kakubo has expressed happiness that Zambia's candidate for the United Nations International Law Commission (ILC),...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.