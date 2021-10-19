An 84 year old Kapiri Mposhi woman has been sentenced to one year suspended sentence for trafficking in marijuana.

Before Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate Edward Banda was Nolya Mumba, of Chikokoshi area in Kapiri Mposhi district charged with an offence of trafficking in Psychotropic substances namely 552.7 grammes of marijuana a herbal product of cannabis sativa, Indian hemp by possession without lawful authority.

The offence is contrary to the Prohibition of Trafficking in Drugs or Precursor Chemical, Contrary to Section 15 (1) (2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of 2021 as read with Statutory Instrument Number 119 of 1995 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mumba readily pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mumba was arrested on 14 October, 2021 at her home by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) after a tipoff that an old lady was selling cannabis in Chikokoshi area.

When DEC officers searched her they retrieved four balls of marijuana concealed underneath her breasts and during a further search of her house Mumba voluntarily handed over 12 balls of marijuana to the officers.

Mumba told the court that she was using the marijuana for medicinal purposes but her grandchildren advised her to start selling.

In mitigation Mumba pleaded with the court to exercise maximum lenience on her as she was sickly and too old to be sent to prison.

Mumba further said she had no one to take care of her because all her children are late.

In passing judgement Magistrate Banda sentenced Mumba to one year but suspended provided she doesn’t commit a similar offence during the period.

Magistrate Banda urged Mumba to stop the business of selling drugs pleading with her to set a good example to youths as a senior citizen.

Magistrate Mumba further directed the District Social Welfare Officer, William Phiri to look at the plight of Mumba suggesting that she be included on the list of beneficiaries of Social Cash Transfer or any welfare assistance.