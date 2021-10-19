Vice President Mutale Nalumango has warned that President Hakainde Hichilema will not condone any corrupt elements in his Cabinet. Mrs. Nalumango says President Hichilema will not hesitate to abandon any Minister or Government official involved in any corrupt activities.

The Vice President said that the Head State is committed to working with people who are keen on fighting corruption.

Mrs. Nalumango was speaking in Chisamba during a rally to drum up support for UPND Candidate in the Chisamba Council Chairperson election Fred Choongo.

She further urged the electorate in Chisamba to vote for Mr. Choongo on October 21st, for better development.

Mr. Choongo pledged to foster development and bring sanity in the Chisamba council once elected as council chairperson.