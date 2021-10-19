9.5 C
Shepolopolo Kick Off 2022 Womens AFCON Qualifiers Race

Shepolopolo on Wednesday begins the 2022 African Women’s Championship qualifying campaign with a tricky away match against neighbours Malawi in Lilongwe.

Zambia and Malawi clash in the first leg match of the first round at Bingu National Stadium at 15h00.

Coach Bruce Mwape has declared Zambia ready for the encounter.

“The game against Malawi tomorrow I think it won’t be easy; it will be tough because I have already seen the way Malawians are playing. Especially the way they played during the COSAFA tournament,” Mwape said.

“In fact, on top of that even the way we performed during our Olympic Games everybody now is like they are on us. They want to put up a challenge just to surprise us but we are ready for anything,” he said.

Mwape said his bench has fixed loopholes noticed in the team at the recent COSAFA Womens Championship where Zambia won bronze.

Zambia will miss captain and China based striker Barbra Banda due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the return match is on 26 October at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

