Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Monze Chief wants new District in Moomba constituency to help foster equitable development

By Chief Editor
Chief Chona of Monze District has called on the government to consider creating a new District in Moomba constituency to help foster equitable development.

The traditional leader noted that his chiefdom has lagged behind in all facets of development including poor road network, lack of dams and advanced health care facilities among others.

Chief Chona was speaking shortly after attending the UPND victory party held at Nabukuyu School.

But Bweengwa Member of ParliamentMichelo Kasuta requested traditional leaders in Moomba Constituency advocating for the creation of new District to put aside those ideas and instead focus on working together with the government to foster development.

He noted that the New Dawn government was interested in developing existing Districts and not creating new ones.

Meanwhile Mr. Kasuta said two police posts in Bweengwa and Bana Kaila areas would be constructed while a permanent road block for livestock would also be established along the Monze-Niko Road in a bid to curb cattle rustling in the area.

