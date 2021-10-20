9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Pompi and Mag44 release video for ‘Kontolola’

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News Pompi and Mag44 release video for 'Kontolola'
staff

Pompi and Mag44 release the video for ‘Kontolola‘ off their collaborative album ‘Bwana’. The video was directed by Sukez.

Previous articleLip service leadership HH should be made to account for the violence UPND cadres are committing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Pompi and Mag44 release video for ‘Kontolola’

Pompi and Mag44 release the video for 'Kontolola' off their collaborative album 'Bwana'. The video was directed by Sukez. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmCZm_E0fE8
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Macky 2 collaborates with the legendary Danny Kaya on “Its a pity”

Entertainment News staff - 4
Macky 2 collaborates with legendary musician Danny Kaya on "Its a pity". The song was produced By Mr Stash And Mixtizo ,mixed By Big Bizzy,...
Read more

Jay Rox and Slap Dee cause massive ‘Commotion’ on new video

Entertainment News staff - 1
Jay Rox released his latest single  “Commotion” that features  Slap Dee.  The new single “Commotion” is off Jay Roxs' forthcoming album titled Enigma which is scheduled...
Read more

Mampi steps out of her comfort zone with visually stimulating new video ‘Paipa Panja’

Entertainment News staff - 5
Queen Diva Mampi released the video for her latest single 'Paipa Panja'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1UkilPBgPs
Read more

Esther Chungu has an amazing performance alongside Coldplay at Global Citizen Live in New York City

Entertainment News staff - 16
Esther Chungu performed her song 'Jehovah' alongside Coldplay at the Global Citizen Live event  in New York City. She was introduced onto the stage...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.