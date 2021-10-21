Provincial Director of Health (PHD) Gideon Zulu says a total number of 12,982 teenage pregnancies were captured in the first and second quarter of 2021.

Dr Zulu in an interview says his office during the first quarter recorded a total of 6,752 teenage pregnancies out of which 177 were captured from among girls aged 15 years and below.

“Under the same period,6575 teenage pregnancies were recorded from girls aged 15 years to 19 years as first antenatal contacts, “he said.

During the second quarter of 2021, 6007 girls aged from 15 years to 19 years fell pregnant while 223 girls aged 15 years and below were found to have conceived in the same period.

Dr Zulu said teenage pregnancies in the region have however reduced due to effective interventions put up after partnering with various stakeholders.

“The Provincial Health Office(PHO) we are happy that we are now seeing a reduction in the numbers of teenage pregnancies. We want to give credit to our traditional leaders that have supported the stoppage of early marriages.

“We want also to thank the many stakeholders that are part of the adolescent technical working group who in various districts are implementing adolescent health strategies to prevent unwanted pregnancies, “he said.

Petauke district recorded the highest number of teenage pregnancies at 1,858 followed by Katete which had 1,505 girls to have conceived.

Chipata district had 1,330 pregnant young girls that were recorded while Sinda recorded 1,137 pregnant young girls.

The lowest number of teenage pregnancies were recorded from Vubwi district at 336 this year.

During the launch of the of Enhancing Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Rights and Service organised by Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia(AAAZ) in Chipata last year , Provincial AIDS Coordinating Advisor(PACA) Emmanuel Chama disclosed that the province recorded 7, 195 cases of teenage pregnancies.