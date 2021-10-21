9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 21, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mwape Rues Shepolopolo Draw With Malawi

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Mwape Rues Shepolopolo Draw With Malawi
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has rued his teams missed chances in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw of their African Women’s Championship qualifier against Malawi away in Lilongwe.

The Zambian women gave away a 1-0 lead to draw with Malawi at Bingu National Stadium in the first leg, first round tie.

Mwape is demanding improvement from his side ahead of the return leg set for Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on October 26.

“Our finishing was poor, if we had patience, we could have scored more goals. The game could have ended with six or seven goals. It is a lack of concentration,” Mwape said.

“Looking at the performance of the team, which is not a true reflection of the game we played. The first half, in fact the entire 90 minutes we dominated play. We created chances, we could have scored three goals in the first half,” he said.

Mwape added that Zambia won’t underrate Malawi in the return leg.

“It is still an open game. We have identified our mistakes and we will work on them. One of them is our finishing. Malawi is a good side. We have played them several times. We can’t underrate them,” he said.

Previous articleNumba: Zesco Utd Showed Character in Beating Kansanshi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mwape Rues Shepolopolo Draw With Malawi

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has rued his teams missed chances in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw of their African Women’s Championship...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Numba: Zesco Utd Showed Character in Beating Kansanshi

Sports sports - 0
Coach Mumamba Numba says his Zesco United showed the character of champions by thrashing Kansanshi Dynamos 4-0 on Wednesday to go second in the...
Read more

Patson’s 4 Goals Sink Spartak Moscow

General News sports - 7
Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has made headlines in Europe after scoring four goals when his English side Leicester City beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in...
Read more

Shepolopolo Held By Malawi

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo surrendered an early lead to draw 1-1 against Malawi in the away 2022 African Women's Championships qualifier in Lilongwe on Wednesday. Zambia dominated this...
Read more

Zesco United Rout Kansanshi to Go Second

Sports sports - 0
Zesco have thumped Kansanshi Dynamos 4-0 in a rescheduled home match to go second in the FAZ Super Division. It was a super response for...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.