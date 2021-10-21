Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has rued his teams missed chances in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw of their African Women’s Championship qualifier against Malawi away in Lilongwe.

The Zambian women gave away a 1-0 lead to draw with Malawi at Bingu National Stadium in the first leg, first round tie.

Mwape is demanding improvement from his side ahead of the return leg set for Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on October 26.

“Our finishing was poor, if we had patience, we could have scored more goals. The game could have ended with six or seven goals. It is a lack of concentration,” Mwape said.

“Looking at the performance of the team, which is not a true reflection of the game we played. The first half, in fact the entire 90 minutes we dominated play. We created chances, we could have scored three goals in the first half,” he said.

Mwape added that Zambia won’t underrate Malawi in the return leg.

“It is still an open game. We have identified our mistakes and we will work on them. One of them is our finishing. Malawi is a good side. We have played them several times. We can’t underrate them,” he said.