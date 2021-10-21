Zesco have thumped Kansanshi Dynamos 4-0 in a rescheduled home match to go second in the FAZ Super Division.

It was a super response for Zesco, who were coming from a 1-0 loss to Nkana last weekend.

Thabani Kamusoko, Jesse Were, Solomon Sakala and Dickson Chapa scored a goal each in the Week 6 tie at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Wednesday.

Kansanshi dominated the first half despite going into the half time break with a 1-0 deficit.

Forward Kamusoko handed Zesco the lead after 25 minutes when he was set up by defender Samson Mkandawire.

Substitute Were doubled Zesco’s lead with a 57th minute brilliant strike just two minutes after coming in for Winston Kalengo.

Defender Sakala made it 3-0 with a close ranger finish in the 83rd minute before midfielder Chapa completed the scoring spree three minutes into second half stoppage time.

Zesco’s third win of the season moves them to 12 points from six matches played.

Coach Mumamba Numba’s boys are seven points behind leaders Green Buffaloes, whom they host in their next match on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi stayed 11th on the table with seven points from six matches played.