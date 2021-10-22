9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 22, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government advises businesses to utilise insurance

By editor
53 views
0
General News Government advises businesses to utilise insurance
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has challenged business entities and farmers to utilise various insurance services if they want to record positive results in their businesses.

ZSIC Limited General Insurance has made a turnover of K285 million against a target of K218 million which translates to 31% increase above budget.

Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe said natural incidents such as flooding, fire, heavy rain storms and other disasters should not stall business operations when various insurances are available.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga during the official launch of the Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC) Limited General Insurance Chinsali office, Mr Sikazwe said the coming of ZSIC General Insurance in the region should be a reminder to all to prioritize insurance in their daily undertakings.

“Most of us only remember insurance when a disaster happens, what we overlook is that insurance helps us sail smoothly through any turbulence or tragedy we may experience in our lives, ” he said.

The provincial administration is certain that the ZSIC General Insurance Chinsali branch office will help in the provision of insurance services for the people in the area, Mr Sikazwe added.

He further appealed to residents and investors in the district and the province at large to use the services that have been brought closer to their doorsteps.

And speaking earlier, ZSIC General Insurance Board Chairman Clement Sichembe said the company has recorded positive results as at June 2021.

“Our turnover stood at 285 million against a target of 218 million kwacha which translates to 31 percent increase above budget, ” he said.

Mr Sichembe added that as a result, his company achieved a 46 percent growth in turnover last year amidst social-economic challenges and the advent of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, ZSIC General Insurance Managing Director Charles Nakhoze said the company has made exceptional strides adding that the company has settled up to K70 million in claims in the past year.

The official launch of the ZSIC General Insurance Chinsali office which took place this morning was attended by Chinsali Mayor, Senior government officials, ZSIC General Insurance business partners and clients among others.

Previous articleLuanshya records low turn up of COVID-19 vaccinations

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General Newseditor - 0

Government advises businesses to utilise insurance

Government has challenged business entities and farmers to utilise various insurance services if they want to record positive results...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZACU urges tertiary institutions to embrace digital transformation

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Association of Colleges and Universities (ZACU) has called on higher learning institutions to embrace digital transformation in the wake of the Covid-19...
Read more

16 illegal miners feared dead

General News Chief Editor - 9
16 illegal miners of Lwamakanda area in Kibanza ward of Kalumbila district in North-western province are feared dead after the pit they were working...
Read more

ZICTA records rise in reports of hacked social media accounts

General News Chief Editor - 1
Zambia Information and Communication Technology (ZICTA) Corporate Communications Manager Hanford Chaaba says the agency has noted with concern a substantial increase in incidents relating...
Read more

Government to direct line Ministries to empower reformed street kids

General News Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Defense Ambrose Lufuma says his ministry will soon liaise with line ministries, including the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.