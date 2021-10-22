9.5 C
Health
Updated:

Luanshya records low turn up of COVID-19 vaccinations

By editor
Luanshya records low turn up of COVID-19 vaccinations
Luanshya District has recorded a low turnout in the number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations with only 4,906 out of the targeted 98,000 vaccinated against coronavirus .

District Health Director John Kamalamba disclosed that only 9.5 percent of the target population has been vaccinated against coronavirus since the exercise begun in April this year.

Dr Kamalamba indicated that the turnout was low despite having opened up all health facilities to offer the vaccination against coronavirus.

He attributed the low turnout of people to mainly because of the vaccine preferences, as people are opting for a once off vaccine as compared to the taking two dosages.

“We need to do more in terms of sensitization, following the re-launch of the vaccination in Kitwe, we as a district have set a program and we will go full throttle once we receive the vaccines,” he said.

Dr Kamalamba said the district has had in stock all three vaccines, Johnsons & Johnsons, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm but that now only Sinopharm was in stock.

“We have run out of the two vaccines but I want to urge people to come in numbers and receive Sinopharm which is still in stock and we have requested for the other vaccines through the provincial office,” Dr Kamalamba said.

He disclosed that Luanshya district has no active cases of COVID-19 both in hospitals and community care.

Dr Kamalamba has since appealed to Luanshya residents to take advantage of the reduction in COVID -19 cases and get vaccinated before the anticipated fourth wave hits the nation.

