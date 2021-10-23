A late penalty denied leaders Green Buffaloes victory against Zesco United in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Forward Kelvin Mubanga converted a 90th minute penalty awarded by Luanshya referee Derrick Kafuli as his side Zesco held unbeaten Buffaloes in this Week 8 match.

Mubanga stepped forward to equalise after Jack Ngulube fouled Zesco’s Spencer Sautu in the box.

Buffaloes led in the 53rd minute when Martin Ndhlovu headed in the opener following a goalless first half.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes stayed top after moving to 20 points from eight matches played.

Zesco maintained second position after increasing their tally to 13 points.

In Solwezi, Kansanshi Dynamos scored a late goal to edge Nkana 1-0 at Independence Stadium.

Striker Lloyd Alufonso scored in the 84th minute as Nkana demonstrated their inconsistency in the season.

Kansanshi moves to ten points the same points Nkana have amassed in the season.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there were also wins for Green Eagles and Kabwe Warriors.

FAZ Super Division – Week 8 Results

23/10/2021

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Nkana FC

Zesco United 1-1 Green Buffaloes

Chambishi 0-1 Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors 2-0 Prison Leopards

24/10/2021

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Kafue Celtic

Nkwazi Vs Power Dynamos