A late penalty denied leaders Green Buffaloes victory against Zesco United in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
Forward Kelvin Mubanga converted a 90th minute penalty awarded by Luanshya referee Derrick Kafuli as his side Zesco held unbeaten Buffaloes in this Week 8 match.
Mubanga stepped forward to equalise after Jack Ngulube fouled Zesco’s Spencer Sautu in the box.
Buffaloes led in the 53rd minute when Martin Ndhlovu headed in the opener following a goalless first half.
Meanwhile, Buffaloes stayed top after moving to 20 points from eight matches played.
Zesco maintained second position after increasing their tally to 13 points.
In Solwezi, Kansanshi Dynamos scored a late goal to edge Nkana 1-0 at Independence Stadium.
Striker Lloyd Alufonso scored in the 84th minute as Nkana demonstrated their inconsistency in the season.
Kansanshi moves to ten points the same points Nkana have amassed in the season.
Elsewhere on Saturday, there were also wins for Green Eagles and Kabwe Warriors.
FAZ Super Division – Week 8 Results
23/10/2021
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Nkana FC
Zesco United 1-1 Green Buffaloes
Chambishi 0-1 Green Eagles
Kabwe Warriors 2-0 Prison Leopards
24/10/2021
Lusaka Dynamos Vs Kafue Celtic
Nkwazi Vs Power Dynamos