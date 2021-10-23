9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 23, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

10-Man Zesco Snatch Last Minute Draw against Leaders GBFC

By sports
53 views
0
Sports 10-Man Zesco Snatch Last Minute Draw against Leaders GBFC
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A late penalty denied leaders Green Buffaloes victory against Zesco United in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Forward Kelvin Mubanga converted a 90th minute penalty awarded by Luanshya referee Derrick Kafuli as his side Zesco held unbeaten Buffaloes in this Week 8 match.

Mubanga stepped forward to equalise after Jack Ngulube fouled Zesco’s Spencer Sautu in the box.

Buffaloes led in the 53rd minute when Martin Ndhlovu headed in the opener following a goalless first half.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes stayed top after moving to 20 points from eight matches played.

Zesco maintained second position after increasing their tally to 13 points.

In Solwezi, Kansanshi Dynamos scored a late goal to edge Nkana 1-0 at Independence Stadium.

Striker Lloyd Alufonso scored in the 84th minute as Nkana demonstrated their inconsistency in the season.

Kansanshi moves to ten points the same points Nkana have amassed in the season.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there were also wins for Green Eagles and Kabwe Warriors.

FAZ Super Division – Week 8 Results

23/10/2021

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Nkana FC

Zesco United 1-1 Green Buffaloes

Chambishi 0-1 Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors 2-0 Prison Leopards

24/10/2021

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Kafue Celtic

Nkwazi Vs Power Dynamos

Previous articleSean Tembo Proposes a Blue Print to Turn around the Zambia Economy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

10-Man Zesco Snatch Last Minute Draw against Leaders GBFC

A late penalty denied leaders Green Buffaloes victory against Zesco United in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Levy...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Champions Zesco Host Contenders Green Buffaloes

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United's title defence ambitions face a huge early season test this Saturday when they host 2021/2022 FAZ Super League leaders Green Buffaloes at...
Read more

Patson Thrilled With Wednesdays Europa Cup Four Goal Haul

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is thrilled after scoring four goals when his English side Leicester City beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in the Europa League...
Read more

Mwape Rues Shepolopolo Draw With Malawi

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has rued his teams missed chances in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw of their African Women’s Championship qualifier against Malawi away in...
Read more

Numba: Zesco Utd Showed Character in Beating Kansanshi

Sports sports - 0
Coach Mumamba Numba says his Zesco United showed the character of champions by thrashing Kansanshi Dynamos 4-0 on Wednesday to go second in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.