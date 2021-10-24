9.5 C
ACC gets support from Transparency International Zambia over Faith Musonda’s Deal

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has backed the stance taken by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to enter into a seizure agreement regarding the Faith Musonda matter.

TIZ said that it is of the view that had the Faith Musonda case been taken to court, it was going to take time to be concluded and chances are that she could have won the case because she would have hired good lawyers to represent her.

TIZ president Sampa Kalunga in an interview with phoenix news has also reminded those condemning the move taken by the ACC to enter into a seizure agreement that this law is provided for in section 80 (3) (a) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

Mr. Kalunga added that the government should actually be commended that within a month, it has managed to recover K65 million, US$57,000 and a house worth about K6 million which were dubiously acquired.

He further adds that with the ACC not well funded and have a history of not winning such high-profile cases, it was only prudent that the commission entered into the seizure agreement with the suspect so that the assets are given back to the state.

Previous articleNkwazi Beat Power Dynamos to Go Second

