The government says the successful implementation of the National Numeracy Framework (NNF) will help to address the low outcomes among learners in science and mathematics.

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima expressed optimism that the launching of the NNF will result in improved learning among the learners from early childhood to secondary level.

Mr Syakalima observed that most learners have not been performing well in mathematics and science a development which is of concern to government.

ZANIS reports that Mr Syakalima said this in a speech read for him by Ministry of Education for Technical Services Permanent Secretary, Jobbicks Kalumba.

Mr Syakalima thanked VVOB Zambia for supplementing government efforts in strengthening the education system in the country.

He said the support rendered to government through the printing of the NNF is highly appreciated.

“We are hopeful that the successful implementation of the framework will result in improved learning in mathematics and science,” he said

And speaking earlier at the same event VVOB Zambia Programme Manager Nico Vromant says the NNF has been designed to address gaps in the curriculum.

Mr Vromant explained that the current curriculum had gaps in the areas of science and mathematics which resulted in most schools recording poor grades in the named subjects.

He urged government to orient teachers on the contents of the NNF.