Photo Gallery Updated: October 24, 2021 UPND Meet the Vice President Fundraising Gala Dinner in Pictures By Chief Editor October 24, 2021

UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta welcomes the Vice President Mutale Nalumango during the Vice President fundraising Gala Dinner at Golden Peacock hotel

Vice President Mutale Nalumango being welcomed by UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta, UNPD National Chairman Stephen Katuka and UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda during the Vice President fundraising Gala Dinner at Golden Peacock hotel

Vice President Mutale Nalumango being welcomed by UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta, UNPD National Chairman Stephen Katuka and UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda during the Vice President fundraising Gala Dinner at Golden Peacock hotel

UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta and UPND National Chairman Stephen Katuka share the microphone at Golden Peacock hotel during the Vice President fundraising Gala Dinner at Golden Peacock hotel

Vice President Mutale Nalumango delivering her speech during the Vice President fundraising Gala Dinner at Golden Peacock hotel

Vice President Mutale Nalumango delivering her speech during the Vice President fundraising Gala Dinner at Golden Peacock hotel

Business People following the proceedings during the UPND fundraising Gala Dinner at Golden Peacock hotel

Vice President Mutale Nalumango confers with UPND National Chairman Stephen Katuka during the Vice President fundraising Gala Dinner at Golden Peacock hotel

Vice President Mutale Nalumango interacts with Business lady during the Vice President fundraising Gala Dinner at Golden Peacock hotel

Vice President Mutale Nalumango (c) UPND National Chairman Stephen Katuka (l) and UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda during the Vice President fundraising Gala Dinner at Golden Peacock hotel