9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 25, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Chief Chibwika happy with closure of Kasenseli gold mine

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Chief Chibwika happy with closure of Kasenseli gold mine
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Chibwika of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern province has welcomed the move taken by government to suspend mining operations at Kasenseli gold mine.

Responding to a press query from ZANIS today, chief Chibwika said he supports the government’s move which seeks to address the concerns of the host community.

He said the suspension of operations at Kasenseli gold mine has brought a lot of relief not only for the people of Kasenseli in Chibwika chiefdom in Mwinilunga district but the country at large whose resources were being looted without due regard.

“This has vindicated me against all those who thought that the chiefdom and I may have entered into some suspicious agreement with those who were running the mine”, chief Chibwika said.

He alleged that lives were being lost at the mine due to lack of care by management of ZCCM-IH and Zambia Gold Company.

Chief Chibwika believes that ZCCM-IH and Zambia Gold should shoulder the blame for the suspension.

“I wish to commend the Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe and the new dawn government for bringing to a stop a disastrous operations that has been going on without punishment at Kasenseli gold mine”, he stated.

Meanwhile Chief Chibwika called for tight security at the mine and around the mine to curb all illegal settlements.

He urged the community members to be part of the monitoring team of the mine to ensure transparency during the suspension period and afterwards.

“We expect clarity on mine ownership and establishment of a genuine partnership with the community within Kasenseli”, chief Chibwika said.

The traditional leader further also noted that cooperatives must be empowered so as to benefit from the mine.

He also emphasized on the need to follow procedure in the issuance of a licence to a new investor who should be ready to work with the local community.

ZANIS reports that last week Minister of Mines, Paul Kabuswe announced the suspension of operations at Kasenseli gold mine on grounds that the company was not complying with various mining regulations.

Previous articlePosting of children in vulnerable state on social media displeases Child protection

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Chief Chibwika happy with closure of Kasenseli gold mine

Chief Chibwika of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern province has welcomed the move taken by...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Suspected foot and mouth disease breakout in Luanshya

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Luanshya District has recorded suspected cases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) which has affected over thirty herds of cattle. District Livestock and...
Read more

Mkushi residents call for resumption of the publication and distribution of local language newspapers

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Concerned residents in Mkushi District have appealed to the Ministry of Information and Media to consider resuming the publication and distribution of local language...
Read more

UPND scoops Mulamfu and Lufubu ward elections

Rural News editor - 2
The ruling United Party for National Development UPND have scooped Mulamfu ward in Zimba (Southern Province) and Lufubu ward in Mwanasabombwe (Luapula Province) in...
Read more

Serenje Town Council summons Investor allegedly forcing locals to sell him their land

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Serenje Town Council has summoned proprietor of Blacksters Farm, Nico Anderson, to give his submissions over reports that he is allegedly forcing...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.