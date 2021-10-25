9.5 C
Kitwe City Council Arrest 5 People for buying from Street Vendors

By Chief Editor
Kitwe City Council has said that its council Police last week apprehended 5 people for buying merchandise from street vendors.

According to the statement issued by the Council’s Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba, the four buyers were cautioned and one has since been fined K200 after admission of guilt.

Iness Munyeme, 39, a female of house No. 2268 Luangwa West, Kitwe was apprehended by Council police on 20th October 2021 after she was found buying 5 Bananas worth K10 from a street vendor.

The Local Authority further said that it was disappointed that some residents have continued buying their mechendise from street vendors, a situation that is encouraging traders to abandon their market stands in preference for the street thereby contributing to the increase in street vending, street congestion and street litering as well as loss of revenue in the markets.

However, the Council police will continue patrolling the CBD and arrest anyone buying items from street vendors.

