9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 25, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Tambatamba tells people to renounce political differences

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Tambatamba tells people to renounce political differences
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Labour and social security Minister, Brenda Tambatamba has urged Zambians to put aside all their political differences and work together for the common good of the country.

Speaking during the independence celebrations in Kasempa district yesterday, Ms Tambatamba disclosed that the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration is determined to unify the country.

She said the vigor to renounce political difference is evidenced by President Hakainde Hichilema’s zero discrimination tolerance policy.

Ms Tambatamba who is also Kasempa Member of Parliament said the President has indicated his commitment towards zero tolerance to discrimination against language, political or religious affiliation

“We are determined to achieve the Zambia we want, an all-inclusive Zambia, a prosperous Zambia and a peaceful Zambia,” she said.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to encouraging that no one is discriminated against based on where they came from, the language they speak or the faith they hold or indeed political affiliation,” she said

Meanwhile, Kasempa freedom fighters Association Secretary, Stanley Kyungupengu congratulated President Hichilema for winning the August 12, 2021 general elections.

“We thank President Hakainde Hichilema for your leadership by changing the old government to a new one,” Mr Kyungupengu said.

This year’s independence celebrations is being commemorated under the theme ‘celebrating a new dawn anchored on good governance, national unity and development’.

Previous articleZambia, Turkey discuss investment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Tambatamba tells people to renounce political differences

Labour and social security Minister, Brenda Tambatamba has urged Zambians to put aside all their political differences and work...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ACC gets support from Transparency International Zambia over Faith Musonda’s Deal

General News Chief Editor - 9
Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has backed the stance taken by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to enter into a seizure agreement regarding the Faith Musonda...
Read more

President Hichilema honours Mazoka

General News Chief Editor - 8
President Hakainde Hichilema has honoured 13 Zambians for distinguished and exemplary service to the country at a colorful investiture ceremony held at State...
Read more

Zambians in the diaspora charged to promote economic diplomacy

General News Chief Editor - 9
Zambia’s outgoing Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita has urged Zambians living in the diaspora to play a critical role in promoting economic diplomacy. He indicated...
Read more

Horizon Green Village to construct 2,500 housing units in Chongwe district.

General News Chief Editor - 2
Horizon Green Village has launched the construction project of 2,500 housing units in Chongwe district. Horizon Green Village Chief Executive Officer Saul Kiwempindi disclosed...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.