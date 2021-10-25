Labour and social security Minister, Brenda Tambatamba has urged Zambians to put aside all their political differences and work together for the common good of the country.

Speaking during the independence celebrations in Kasempa district yesterday, Ms Tambatamba disclosed that the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration is determined to unify the country.

She said the vigor to renounce political difference is evidenced by President Hakainde Hichilema’s zero discrimination tolerance policy.

Ms Tambatamba who is also Kasempa Member of Parliament said the President has indicated his commitment towards zero tolerance to discrimination against language, political or religious affiliation

“We are determined to achieve the Zambia we want, an all-inclusive Zambia, a prosperous Zambia and a peaceful Zambia,” she said.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to encouraging that no one is discriminated against based on where they came from, the language they speak or the faith they hold or indeed political affiliation,” she said

Meanwhile, Kasempa freedom fighters Association Secretary, Stanley Kyungupengu congratulated President Hichilema for winning the August 12, 2021 general elections.

“We thank President Hakainde Hichilema for your leadership by changing the old government to a new one,” Mr Kyungupengu said.

This year’s independence celebrations is being commemorated under the theme ‘celebrating a new dawn anchored on good governance, national unity and development’.