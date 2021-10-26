9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Chambeshi Slams Nkana Players After Loss to Kansanshi

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has slammed his players in the wake of their 1-0 FAZ Super Division loss to Kansanshi Dynamos over the weekend.

This was Nkana’s fifth loss of the 2021/22 season.

Chambeshi said he was disappointed with his player’s attitude in the match.

“It is football but I am not impressed with the way the boys played today and the approach was not to our expectations,” Chambeshi said.

“Just from the word go I didn’t see the real Nkana players. The altitude was not Okay. Kansanshi played very well, scored and we couldn’t score and that is the scoreline we have lost,” Chambeshi said.

Nkana have ten points from eight matches played.

He added that the players introduced in the second half among them Ronald Kampamba didn’t add value to the team.

“I think even our substitution did not put more into the game. I think the whole team was not at their best,” Chambeshi said.

