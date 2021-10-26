The government has disclosed that it owes China Jiangxi, a contractor engaged to construct lot one of the stalled Chama Matumbo road in Muchinga Province K40 million for the unpaid completed certified works.

Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe was informed of the unpaid funds when he inspected the stalled Chama Matumbo road over the weekend.

Mr Sikazwe has since called for a meeting with the contractor and the road Consultant so as to find means of dismantling the arrears.

ZANIS reports that the Provincial minister was accompanied by Provincial Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga, Road Development Agency (RDA ) Regional Manager Pandeki Chabala and other Provincial heads of departments.

The team also inspect the bridge across Lungwa River which is on the verge of collapse.

“Government attaches great importance to the road network and will ensure that works on the stalled Chama Matumbo road and the Chama Lundazi road resume as soon as possible, ” said Mr. Sikazwe.

Meanwhile, Chief Lundu of the Senga people of Chama district in Muchinga Province has pledged to work with the new dawn government in order to foster development in his area.

Chief Lundu said he will give full support to President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration to continue with the developmental agenda of the country.

The traditional leader said when Mr. Sikazwe paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, chiefs have the duty to collaborate with the government to ensure that development continues.

He also appealed for the completion of the Chama-Matumbo road.

“We will appreciate it if the issue of this stretch is addressed because it has been long overdue,” he added.

He stated that the Chama-Matumbo road is an economical route that will benefit this chiefdom when completed.