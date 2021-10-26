9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government owes contractor K40 million for the Chama Matumbo road

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Government owes contractor K40 million for the Chama Matumbo road
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has disclosed that it owes China Jiangxi, a contractor engaged to construct lot one of the stalled Chama Matumbo road in Muchinga Province K40 million for the unpaid completed certified works.

Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe was informed of the unpaid funds when he inspected the stalled Chama Matumbo road over the weekend.

Mr Sikazwe has since called for a meeting with the contractor and the road Consultant so as to find means of dismantling the arrears.

ZANIS reports that the Provincial minister was accompanied by Provincial Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga, Road Development Agency (RDA ) Regional Manager Pandeki Chabala and other Provincial heads of departments.

The team also inspect the bridge across Lungwa River which is on the verge of collapse.

“Government attaches great importance to the road network and will ensure that works on the stalled Chama Matumbo road and the Chama Lundazi road resume as soon as possible, ” said Mr. Sikazwe.

Meanwhile, Chief Lundu of the Senga people of Chama district in Muchinga Province has pledged to work with the new dawn government in order to foster development in his area.

Chief Lundu said he will give full support to President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration to continue with the developmental agenda of the country.

The traditional leader said when Mr. Sikazwe paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, chiefs have the duty to collaborate with the government to ensure that development continues.

He also appealed for the completion of the Chama-Matumbo road.

“We will appreciate it if the issue of this stretch is addressed because it has been long overdue,” he added.

He stated that the Chama-Matumbo road is an economical route that will benefit this chiefdom when completed.

Previous articleZAMTEL Scoops Top Customer Service Award, Named Best Internet Service Provider

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government owes contractor K40 million for the Chama Matumbo road

The government has disclosed that it owes China Jiangxi, a contractor engaged to construct lot one of the stalled...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

7 people die in fatal road accident in Kapiri Mposhi

General News Chief Editor - 12
Seven people have died on the spot in Kapiri Mposhi District of Central Province while nine other are battling for their lives. Central Province Deputy...
Read more

Posting of children in vulnerable state on social media displeases Child protection

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Katete District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) has expressed displeasure at the escalating habit of circulating videos and images depicting children in vulnerable and...
Read more

Kitwe City Council Arrest 5 People for buying from Street Vendors

General News Chief Editor - 15
Kitwe City Council has said that its council Police last week apprehended 5 people for buying merchandise from street vendors. According to the statement...
Read more

Zambians celebrate First Independence day without KK

General News Chief Editor - 12
Zambians yesterday celebrated the country's 57th Independence Aniversary for the first time without the founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda who passed on this year,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.