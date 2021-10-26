A senior citizen in the Mwinilunga district in Northwestern province has welcomed government’s decision to suspend operations at Kasenseli gold mine.

Jevius Musesa, who is also a member of the district council of elders, has praised the new dawn government for listening to the cries of the people in the area concerning mining activities at Kasenseli.

“We are happy with this government for being a listening government,” Bishop Musesa said.

He told ZANIS in an interview today that in future, operations at the mine must produce tangible benefits for the host communities and the nation as whole.

Bishop Musesa said listening to concerns from ordinary people was key to realising development for the grassroots.

He has however asked government to heed the calls by the people not to maintain Zambia Gold Company (ZGC) at the mine but engage a different investor who will be able to work in harmony with the host community.

“The issue of maintaining ZCCM-IH and Zambia Gold Company at Kasenseli is still not welcome for us,” he said.

Bishop Musesa has further advised government to deploy military personnel from the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to the mine to protect the resources from being looted during the suspension period.

On Friday, October 22nd, 2021, Minister of Mines, Paul Kabuswe suspend operations and processing activities at Kasenseli gold mine citing poor safety measures and a sour relationship with the host communities among other reasons.

Two days ago, Chief Chibwika of the Lunda people in Mwinilunga district also welcomed the move taken by government to suspend mining operations at Kasenseli gold mine.