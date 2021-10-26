Red Arrows must successfully navigate past Tanzanian champion Simba SC to attain their debut CAF Confederation Cup group stage dreams.

Arrows were drawn against Simba in the playoff draws conducted in Cairo on Tuesday while their Lusaka rivals Zanaco have a date against Binga FC of Mali.

Simba were relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup after Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana booted them out of the CAF Champions League second stage.

Arrows will visit Simba in the first leg on November 28 and host the side that has Chipolopolo midfielder Larry Bwalya on their roster on December 5 at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Simba will return to Zambia for the first time since they ejected Nkana from the pre-group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Zanaco will start at home against Binga on November 28 at Heroes Stadium.

Zanaco will make their first-ever continental trip to Mali on December 5.

The Bankers are aiming to return to league phase action since the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup when they qualified to the quarterfinals for the first-time ever.

Zanaco were demoted to the CAF Confederation Cup after Al Merreikh of Sudan ejected them from the CAF Champions League second round.