The Board of Directors of Zambia Airways has resolved that allegations of abuse of workers rights leveled against Ethiopian CEO Bruk Endeshaw are unfounded.

After a special Board meeting convened on Friday last week to deliberate on the findings and recommendations of the Special Committee constituted to inquire into the allegations against the Chief Executive Officer, the Board established that a number of the allegations made were not substantiated.

The Board further established that the allegations could not be substantiated said this could not therefore be the basis for any action against Mr Endeshaw.

According to Board Chairperson Bonaventure Mutale, the Board also noted that the employees’ conduct was reprehensible as they did not have any right to demand for the removal of the Chief Executive Officer and resolved that most of the Special Committee’s recommendations will be implemented later after the operationalisation of the Airline.

He accused the employees of staging an illegal strike adding that disciplinary action will be meted out in due course in accordance with the Conditions of Service and the Disciplinary Code.

Mr. Mutale said the launch of the Airline is only five weeks away hence it is imperative that this process is not disrupted in any manner whatsoever.

Among the recommendations made by the Special Committee were that all employees should be inducted on the Company’s Conditions of Service and the Disciplinary Code and that the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Team should undergo a corporate governance training program.

STATEMENT BY THE BOARD OF ZAMBIA AIRWAYS LIMITED

Lusaka, 22nd October 2022 – As earlier advised, the Board of Directors of Zambia Airways convened a Special Board Meeting on the 20th October 2021 to deliberate on the findings and recommendations of the Special Committee that was constituted to inquire into the allegations made by a group of 8 employees against the Chief Executive Officer.

The Board noted observations of the Special Committee that a number of the allegations made by the employees were not substantiated and could not therefore be the basis for any action against the Chief Executive Officer.

The Board also noted that the employees’ conduct was reprehensible as they did not have any right to demand for the removal of the Chief Executive Officer.

The Board further resolved that most of the Special Committee’s recommendations will be implemented later after the operationalisation of the Airline. The Board also noted that the launch of the Airline is only five weeks away and that, it was therefore imperative that this process is not disrupted in any manner whatsoever. The Board also resolved that the Company and all the Staff should direct their energies towards this goal.

The Board further noted that the group of 8 employees had staged an illegal strike and that disciplinary action will be meted out in due course in accordance with the Conditions of Service and the Disciplinary Code. The following are some of the recommendations made by the Special Committee:

i. That all employees should be inducted on the Company’s Conditions of Service and the Disciplinary Code;

ii. That the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Team should undergo a corporate governance training program.

Ends

Issued by: (Original signed)

Bonaventure C. Mutale, SC

CHAIRMAN