Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Entertainment News
Wezi , Esther Chungu and other A-list artists come together to celebrate Zambia’s 57 Years of independence

By staff
As we celebrate 57 Years of independence, Here is a brand new song by Zambian top notch artists, Chef 187WeziCleo Ice QueenPompiEsther Chungu & B Flow. The song is christened “Champions.” Produced by Mag44.

Twa li chimfya! [Translation: We overcame/triumphed] We stood for what was right! We stood for what we believed in! And we continue to stand for what we desire for our nation! Tiyende Pamodzi Ndi Mutima Umo! Happy Independence Day Zambia!

Look out for the young “Takeover Ambassadors” Likezo and Joseph for the moving speech to the people of Zambia. Thanks to @EUDelZambia [Facebook] and @eudzambia [Instagram] EU Ambassador @jjankowski on this independence tribute collaboration. Chef 187, Wezi, Cleo Ice Queen, Pompi, Mag44, Esther Chungu – Champions

Previous articleAccess Bank buys off Atlas Mara in Zambia

