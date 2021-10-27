The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that Government is aware of concerns by the General public regarding delayed appointments of Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners among others.

Speaking during a media briefing today the UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said that the process is ongoing and that Government is not paying a blind eye to these concerns but wants to make appointments based on merit.

Mr. Mweetwa said the authority to appoint is the prerogative of the President and that the Head of State is equal to the task, adding that President Hichilema is taking precautions to ensure the right people are appointed to high offices.

Mr. Mweetwa also emphasized that the Civil service is not political or tribal, as was the case in the previous regime and that the President wants civil servants to know that they are not part of the ruling party but Government, even when there is a change of leadership.

Mr Mweetwa said that President Hichilema is not in a rush to appease a small clique of people to the detriment of the larger population.

Mr. Mweetwa said other appointments under the previous Government were politically motivated and not on merit and charged that history was rife of situations where heads of State made appointments of politically inclined individuals to the detriment of a larger proportion of the population.

“The party, UPND has gotten wind of the issues being raised by the general public concerning the delay in appointments. One of these issues is the appointment of DCs and PSs. I am here to state that the party is not paying a blind eye to these concerns. The President, as and when he deems it fit, he will make these appointments,” said Mweetwa.

He noted that the broken Government system borne out of the past regime’s mismanagement of public resources and high corruption levels had forced the President to be meticulous in effecting changes to government structures.

“We want to make it clear that he (HH) has found the Government extremely dirty…you would be surprised to find that most of the people that you thought should be appointed have so many corrupt issues. Thats why he is taking his time to appoint people. There is serious scrutiny and vetting on people that have to be appointed. The President wants to take his time so that the right people are appointed and that no one in the end questions the people who will be appointed,” he said.

He charged that the Head of State was not ready to swerve from his campaign promise of appointing people on merit.

“The Government is apolotical, therefore, all those who will be appointed to the civil service on merit. The President wants to ensure that all civil servants remain even after there is change of Government,” he said.

He also warned that the law would soon catch up with those who would be found on the wrong side of the law.

Mweetwa also stresses that there is need for UPND members to exercise patience as the President puts modalities in place to enable his New Dawn Administration to create the much-needed jobs and opportunities for the masses.

“We call upon our supporters and citizens to wait upon the pronouncement of the budget this week on Friday.

It is a budget of hope which will show opportunities that will arise in Zambia, job creation especially for people outside the formal sectors” he said.

And Mr Mweetwa reminded the nation that President Hichilema has a vision to revitalize the economy insisting that he is driving a clear message even on civil service appointments.

On assertions that President Hakainde Hichilema did not visit Chiefs in Kasama,

Mr Mweetwa said President’s trip was for Chinsali in Muchinga Province to pay tribute to the late freedom fighter Simon Kapwepwe.

He clarifies that the President’s landing on Kasama Northern Province airstrip was a connection point to Chinsali for a scheduled program.