The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has suspended the law firm owned by former First Lady, Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa from practicing as a lawyer.

In a statement released to the media and signed by LAZ Secretary Sila Mambwe, the association said that it has also deregistered the law firm belonging to her late husband, and former President, Dr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa as it is a one-person firm.

The statement said that the decision to suspend Mrs. Mwanawasa and the law firm is with immediate effect.

Recently the former first lady was given a seven-day ultimatum in which to settle over K6 million debt owed to Finance Bank Zambia from a loan obtained in 2013.

And the bank requested the Lusaka High Court to issue a bankruptcy notice against Mrs. Mwanawasa for failing to pay the said amount.

In October 2018, Finance Bank sued Maureen, demanding payment of more than K6.7 million under a facility agreement dated March 14, 2013.

Following the letter addressed to the acting Chief Justice and the courts among others, Dr Mwanawasa is not expected to appear before any court or tribunal until further notice