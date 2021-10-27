CAF Confederation Cup envoys Zanaco have marked their return to FAZ Super Division action with a 2-0 away win over Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zanaco on Wednesday afternoon scored late goals to thump Forest in the rescheduled Week 7 match.

Last season’s league top scorer Moses Phiri inked a brace.

Phiri opened the scoring in the 87th minute and added the second two minutes into stoppage time.

The win moves Zanaco one place up to number fourteen on eight points from six matches played.

Forest remained 11th on the table with nine points after playing seven matches.

Meanwhile, Red Arrows will on Thursday be battling to leave the bottom of the table when they visit fellow strugglers Prison Leopards who are just above them at number 17.