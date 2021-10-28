The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) says it expects Zambia’s national budget for 2022 to support regional trade.

COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe says it is important for government to use next year’s national budget to enhance local production of goods.

Ms. Kapwepwe who was speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kasama yesterday, said this will create an opportunity for market access and export among local manufacturers.

She said local companies should also take advantage of the removal of tariffs in the region to export their goods to COMESA countries.

And Ms. Kapwepwe said it is the expectation of COMESA to see the new dawn administration support Small and Medium Enterprises to be more productive.

She said the creation of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises is a move in the right direction.

Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane is this Friday, October 29, 2021 expected to present the 2022 national budget to Parliament.