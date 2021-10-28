9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 28, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Budget should support regional trade – COMESA

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Budget should support regional trade - COMESA
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) says it expects Zambia’s national budget for 2022 to support regional trade.

COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe says it is important for government to use next year’s national budget to enhance local production of goods.

Ms. Kapwepwe who was speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kasama yesterday, said this will create an opportunity for market access and export among local manufacturers.

She said local companies should also take advantage of the removal of tariffs in the region to export their goods to COMESA countries.

And Ms. Kapwepwe said it is the expectation of COMESA to see the new dawn administration support Small and Medium Enterprises to be more productive.

She said the creation of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises is a move in the right direction.

Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane is this Friday, October 29, 2021 expected to present the 2022 national budget to Parliament.

Previous articleZambia to strengthen cooperation with Israeli

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Budget should support regional trade – COMESA

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) says it expects Zambia’s national budget for 2022 to support...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia to strengthen cooperation with Israeli

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati says Zambia will continue strengthening its cooperation with Israel in the areas of innovation and Technology so...
Read more

Government will come up with mechanisms to help reduce youth unemployment-Kakubo

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stenley Kakubo has said that Government will come up with mechanisms to help reduce youth unemployment that continues...
Read more

CTPD Outlines its 2022 Budget Expectations

Economy Chief Editor - 5
By Boyd Muleya Head of Research - Centre for Trade Policy and Development In the spirit of fiscal consolidation principles, we expect the 2022...
Read more

Finland to support SMEs growth in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Finnish Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury says her country will support the new Zambian government’s initiative to strengthen small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.