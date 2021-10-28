First Lady Mutinta Hichilema has announced that she will not form her own Non-Governmental Organization but will support already existing organizations.

Mrs. Mutinta said her main focus will be the empowerment of women at all levels of society.

She also indicated that she will seek to bring attention to issues of youth empowerment and early childhood development.

“However we will not be limited to these three but accommodate other areas of need. My aim is to work with existing NGOs, community schools, and various cooperatives countrywide to support the tremendous work they are already doing,” she stated.

Mrs. Hichilema said this on Wednesday when she hosted the first meeting of the Ministerial Spouses Chapter at State House

“Empowering our women will lead to improved socio-economic gains for families in the vulnerable communities of our country,” she said.

During the meeting, Mrs. Hichilema urged the minister’s spouses to take an active role in rebuilding the lives of our people, especially the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Our country has many challenges and the work of rebuilding the nation cannot be left to the official organs of government alone. We must all play a part as citizens and indeed as spouses to servants of the people,” she said.

She added, “I invite you all to join me in playing our part in rebuilding the lives of our people, especially the most vulnerable in our communities. There is indeed much to be done but I have chosen to focus on a number of areas which are close to my heart.”

“With regards to early childhood development, we aim to educate and develop our children to become confident citizens that will contribute positively to society. I believe this will also contribute to a drop in the rates of early pregnancy and various social ills. My fellow mothers, sisters, and friends, let us identify the vulnerable groups in our areas and offer appropriate support.”