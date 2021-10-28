9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 28, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

First Lady Mutinta won’t form her own NGO, will work with existing Organisations to promote women empowerment

By Chief Editor
53 views
4
Headlines First Lady Mutinta won’t form her own NGO, will work with existing...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

First Lady Mutinta Hichilema has announced that she will not form her own Non-Governmental Organization but will support already existing organizations.

Mrs. Mutinta said her main focus will be the empowerment of women at all levels of society.

She also indicated that she will seek to bring attention to issues of youth empowerment and early childhood development.

“However we will not be limited to these three but accommodate other areas of need. My aim is to work with existing NGOs, community schools, and various cooperatives countrywide to support the tremendous work they are already doing,” she stated.

Mrs. Hichilema said this on Wednesday when she hosted the first meeting of the Ministerial Spouses Chapter at State House

“Empowering our women will lead to improved socio-economic gains for families in the vulnerable communities of our country,” she said.

During the meeting, Mrs. Hichilema urged the minister’s spouses to take an active role in rebuilding the lives of our people, especially the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Our country has many challenges and the work of rebuilding the nation cannot be left to the official organs of government alone. We must all play a part as citizens and indeed as spouses to servants of the people,” she said.

She added, “I invite you all to join me in playing our part in rebuilding the lives of our people, especially the most vulnerable in our communities. There is indeed much to be done but I have chosen to focus on a number of areas which are close to my heart.”

“With regards to early childhood development, we aim to educate and develop our children to become confident citizens that will contribute positively to society. I believe this will also contribute to a drop in the rates of early pregnancy and various social ills. My fellow mothers, sisters, and friends, let us identify the vulnerable groups in our areas and offer appropriate support.”

The Minister's spouses met at State House in Lusaka.
The Minister’s spouses met at State House in Lusaka.

THE First Lady Mutinta Hichilema(r) to the Principal media officer , Marise Haefner when the Minister's spouses met the first Lady at State House in Lusaka.
THE First Lady Mutinta Hichilema(r) to the Principal media officer , Marise Haefner when the Minister’s spouses met the first Lady at State House in Lusaka.

THE First Lady Mutinta Hichilema(r) confers with Mate Musokotwane when the Minister's spouses met her at State House in Lusaka.
THE First Lady Mutinta Hichilema(r) confers with Mate Musokotwane when the Minister’s spouses met her at State House in Lusaka.

THE First Lady Mutinta Hichilema(left) is welcomed by Annie Kasuswe when the Minister's spouses met her at the State House in Lusaka.
THE First Lady Mutinta Hichilema(left) is welcomed by Annie Kasuswe when the Minister’s spouses met her at the State House in Lusaka.

Previous articleLack of Experience by HH will endanger Zambia’s National Security-Wynter Kabimba
Next articleNchanga Rangers Fire Coach Israel Mwanza

4 COMMENTS

  2. OF COURSE VULTURES WILL BE THERE BUT CERTAINLY IN LESSER NUMBERS AND WILL SOON BE WEEDED OUT UNLIKE PREVIOUSLY
    ITS CUSTOMARY FOR THE FIRST LADY TO PLAY AQ SMALL ROLE IN HER FAVOURITE BELIEF

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 1

Nchanga Rangers Fire Coach Israel Mwanza

Nchanga Rangers have fired coach Israel Mwanza eight games into the 2021/22 FAZ National Division 1 season. Club President...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lack of Experience by HH will endanger Zambia’s National Security-Wynter Kabimba

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
Former Justice Minister Wynter has said that he was disappointed to read on social media the State House press statement on the name and...
Read more

Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba wants more Chinese Investment and Tourists to Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba has called for more international investment in the tourism sector and asked the People’s Republic of China to seize the...
Read more

Jack Mwiimbu warns the Perpetrators of violence as he assures that the situation in Zambia as peaceful

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu has assured the nation that the situation in the country is peaceful contrary to what...
Read more

Government will improve access to safe drinking water for the people of Muchinga province-Hichilema

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
President Hakainde Hichilema says his government will improve access to safe drinking water for the people of Muchinga province. President Hichilema said access to safe...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.