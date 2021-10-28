Late Republican President Levy Mwanawasa’s daughter, Mirriam has accused her stepmother Maureen, of not sharing her father’s estate equally and altering her late father’s will.

Reacting to the court’s declaration that Mrs. Mwanawasa is bankrupt after she failed to settle over K6 million debt owed to Finance Bank Zambia from a loan obtained in 2013, Mirriam says she is worried about the remaining assets.

In her Facebook post, Mirriam claims that following her father’s death, his will was fraudulently altered to an extent properties were not properly shared.

She said the altered will was questionable thereby disadvantaging her other sister Lorna from benefiting.

“Following this information, I hope TEKA farm formerly owned and jointly owned by my late grandmother Miriam Mokola and my late father after the death of my grandma, my late father incorporated the farm and changed names from TEKA Farm to MIPACHIMA farms before he passed on and when he died, the will of my late father was fraudulently altertered to an extent where properties of my late father were not properly shared because the will itself was questionable thereby disadvantaging my other sister Lorna from benefiting any property,” she said.

Mirriam also accused her stepmother of not surrendering title deeds to her and other children.

She further allege that she only received K15,000 after the death of her father.

“She took advantage of being administrator to our late father’s estate and presided over everything. Out of my late father’s benefits, I only received k15,000 which was not enough to settle my issues. As we speak now government is building a house for the late President Mwanawasa and currently the care takers and people staying in the same said government funded house are her family members. Her brother and wife and her sister and husband,” Mirriam claimed.

She called on the court to preside over the matter and further remove her stepmother as administrator of her fathers assets.

“My question is, if the court allows our farm land to go just like that, where will I stay because Iam currently staying at my grandma’s farm and I will not accept to be displaced over my step mother’s debts, the money that never benefited me or my children,” she said.

“She currently drawls [sic] a salary from government and I fail to understand how she failed to settle her debts because whatever money that she gets only benefits her,” said Miriam.

“I’m forced to comment because I will not accept injustice to continue. And I pray for God’s intervention in this matter in Jesus Christ Name.”

And when contacted for a comment, Mrs Mwanawasa refused to comment.

On Tuesday, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) announced the suspension of Maureen from practicing law.

LAZ also closed her late husband’s law firm, Levy Mwanawasa & Co, describing it as a one-man firm.

“Take notice that the above-named Legal Practitioner has been suspended from practicing law with immediate effect. By this notice, the said Practitioner is not to appear in any Court of Law/Tribunal and should not file any Court process of whatever nature until further notice from the undersigned,” read the LAZ letter dated October 22, 2021.

“Since the firm under the name and style of (Messrs Levy Mwanawasa & Co.) is a one-man firm, it is further ordered that the said firm be closed with immediate effect.”

The letter was also copied to, among others, acting Chief Justice Michael Musonda