Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo has asked councillors to understand the legal framework that guides the running of councils for them to operate with the law.

Mr. Nkombo has also implored councillors to understand the United Party for National Development (UPND) manifesto for them to work in tandem with the goals of the new dawn government.

Speaking in Kitwe yesterday when he officiated at the orientation workshop for councillors and chiefs in the local government manual and operations of the council, Mr. Nkombo said it is important for councillors to understand and appreciate what is expected of them in their course of duty.

“The expectations of the new dawn government is that all developments being undertaken will be in line with the UPND manifesto aimed at taking development closer to the people,” Mr. Nkombo said.

The Local Government Minister said the orientation workshop will enable civic leaders to understand their work environment, the local government system as well as their respective roles and responsibilities.

He explained that the new dawn government acknowledges that local authorities and their leaders are better placed to respond to the needs of people in communities.

Mr. Nkombo said that is why government decided to build capacities of councilors and enable them address challenges that they might encounter in their course of duty.

He further noted that addressing the challenges of the local communities will largely depend on the civic leaders’ ability to make and implement policies that will add value to the lives of people in respective local authorities.

And Mr. Nkombo has urged the councilors to work together despite their diverse political affiliation in order to serve their people effectively.

And Kitwe Mayor Mpansa Mwaya has appealed to government to improve the conditions of service for councilors.

“For us to walk and talk with you, we need to be motivated,” Ms. Mwaya said.

She thanked the Minister for organising the orientation workshop which she said has so far opened up the minds of the civic leaders regarding what is expected of them.

Earlier, Mr. Nkombo met four chiefs from North Western province who promised to work with government it its quest to develop the country.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders, chieftainess Nyakulenga wished President Hakainde Hichilema and his new dawn government success and God’s blessings as he governs the country.

During the meeting, Mr. Nkombo encouraged the chiefs to also understand the local government manual for them to work well with the council and avoid possible conflicts with local authorities.

He said government is in a hurry to develop the country hence it recognises chiefs as key partners in this quest.

The chiefs that met the minister are Chinyama of the Luvale people, Kakoma of the Lunda, Ingwe of the Kaonde people and chieftainess Nyakuleng’a of the Lunda people, all of Western Province.