9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 28, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Nkombo urges civic leaders to understand the legal framework that guides running of councils

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Nkombo urges civic leaders to understand the legal framework that guides running...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo has asked councillors to understand the legal framework that guides the running of councils for them to operate with the law.

Mr. Nkombo has also implored councillors to understand the United Party for National Development (UPND) manifesto for them to work in tandem with the goals of the new dawn government.

Speaking in Kitwe yesterday when he officiated at the orientation workshop for councillors and chiefs in the local government manual and operations of the council, Mr. Nkombo said it is important for councillors to understand and appreciate what is expected of them in their course of duty.

“The expectations of the new dawn government is that all developments being undertaken will be in line with the UPND manifesto aimed at taking development closer to the people,” Mr. Nkombo said.

The Local Government Minister said the orientation workshop will enable civic leaders to understand their work environment, the local government system as well as their respective roles and responsibilities.

He explained that the new dawn government acknowledges that local authorities and their leaders are better placed to respond to the needs of people in communities.

Mr. Nkombo said that is why government decided to build capacities of councilors and enable them address challenges that they might encounter in their course of duty.

He further noted that addressing the challenges of the local communities will largely depend on the civic leaders’ ability to make and implement policies that will add value to the lives of people in respective local authorities.

And Mr. Nkombo has urged the councilors to work together despite their diverse political affiliation in order to serve their people effectively.

And Kitwe Mayor Mpansa Mwaya has appealed to government to improve the conditions of service for councilors.

“For us to walk and talk with you, we need to be motivated,” Ms. Mwaya said.

She thanked the Minister for organising the orientation workshop which she said has so far opened up the minds of the civic leaders regarding what is expected of them.

Earlier, Mr. Nkombo met four chiefs from North Western province who promised to work with government it its quest to develop the country.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders, chieftainess Nyakulenga wished President Hakainde Hichilema and his new dawn government success and God’s blessings as he governs the country.

During the meeting, Mr. Nkombo encouraged the chiefs to also understand the local government manual for them to work well with the council and avoid possible conflicts with local authorities.

He said government is in a hurry to develop the country hence it recognises chiefs as key partners in this quest.

The chiefs that met the minister are Chinyama of the Luvale people, Kakoma of the Lunda, Ingwe of the Kaonde people and chieftainess Nyakuleng’a of the Lunda people, all of Western Province.

Previous articleACC concludes another search on Amos Chanda’s residence just before midnight, seize some documents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Nkombo urges civic leaders to understand the legal framework that guides running of councils

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo has asked councillors to understand the legal framework that guides the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema is not in a rush to appease a small clique of people to the detriment of the larger population-Mweetwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that Government is aware of concerns by the General public regarding delayed appointments...
Read more

Former vice Presidents denounce political hatred

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Former Republican Vice Presidents have called for respect of divergent views and upholding of peace among politicians in the country. Immediate past Vice President Inonge...
Read more

President Hichilema is obsessed with telling lies, Nakachinda tells voters

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
Patriotic Front party Member of the Central Committee in charge of information Raphael Nakachinda has asked the people of Kaumbwe to turn up in...
Read more

Lip service leadership HH should be made to account for the violence UPND cadres are committing

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 24
Patriotic Front Milanzi Constituency Member of Parliament Melesiana Phiri has condemned the growing culture of violence that is promoted and perpetuated by the ruling...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.