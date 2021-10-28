Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati says Zambia will continue strengthening its cooperation with Israel in the areas of innovation and Technology so as to improve the livelihood of Zambians.

Mr Mutati speaking when Israel’s Ambassador to Zambia, Ofra Farhi paid a courtesy call on him said the Ministry is focusing on innovation and upgrading the lives of Zambians through improvement in technology.

He noted that Zambia is ready to learn from Israel’s experience in the area of technology and innovation through strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The Minister said the country will benefit from Israel which is one of the global leaders in technology through mutual cooperation and bilateral engagements.

He disclosed that there are a number of issues that the country is engaging Israel through bilateral cooperation in areas such as agriculture and health.

And Israeli Ambassador to Zambia Ofra Farhi said her country stands ready to strengthen its bilateral cooperation in the area of science and technology with Zambia.

Ms Farhi said the 70 years of being isolated made Israeli venture into innovations to improve the country and is ready to share its experiences with Zambia for the betterment of two people.

She disclosed that she is looking forward to the Zambian delegation to visit Israel in order for them to identify issues in technology that can be done to improve innovations locally.

Ms Farhi said she is happy that Zambia is focusing its education programmes to benefit young ones on how they can improve on innovations and technology.