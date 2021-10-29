9.5 C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Health workers' exposure to hepatitis B worries CIDRZ

By Chief Editor
The Center for Infectious Diseases Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) is concerned with the number of medical personnel being exposed to hepatitis B virus in Kalulushi.

CIDRZ Coordinator Simuyandi Michelo has disclosed that out of 641 participants enrolled in the hepatitis B research programme, 66 percent had prior exposure to hepatitis B.

Mr. Michelo, who was speaking during a dissemination workshop on protecting health care workers against Hepatitis B infection in Kalulushi, said according to the research, 4.6 percent of those tested were currently infected.

“There is very little knowledge about hepatitis B prevention and vaccination among health care workers,” said Mr. Michelo.

And Copperbelt Province Acting Health Director Charles Sakulanda is impressed with CIDRZ for running a research programme to protect health workers against hepatitis B in Kalulushi.

Dr. Sakulanda said hepatitis B is the main cause for liver diseases.

“The main aim of this pilot programme is to see how the Ministry of Health can implement a vaccination programme to protect health care workers against hepatitis B,” he said.

The pilot research is running under the theme ‘a healthy workforce equals a healthy nation’.

Previous articleEquip Traffic Police for Roads Patrol

