Micheal Sata’s Memorial Ceremony in Pictures

From L-R: Former President Edgar Lungu, Former first Lady Esther Lungu, Former first Lady Dr Christine Kaseba-Sata and former Vice-President Inonge Wina during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Former Vice-President Inonge Wina speaks with Former PF secretary General Wynter Kabimba during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Chishimba Kambwili speaks with Simon Mukupa and Former President Edgar Lungu during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Former President Edgar Lungu speaks with Former Vice-President Dr Guy Scott as former First Lady Esther Lungu listens during the memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
From( l-r) Professor Patrick Mvunga, Former Lands Minister Jean Kapata and Professor Nkandu Luo during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Former first Lady Dr Christine Kaseba-Sata welcomes Dr Former Vice-President Guy Scott during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Former first Lady Esther Lungu, former President Edgar Lungu and Former first Lady Dr Christine Kaseba-Sata pray during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Former First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba- Sata laying a wreath on her late husband's grave during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Former President Edgar Lungu and former first Lady Esther Lungu laying their wreaths on late President Sata's grave during the memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANI
From L-R: Former Vice-President Inonge Wina, former First Lady Esther Lungu, Former President Edgar Lungu and Former First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba-Sata during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Former first Lady Dr Christine Kaseba-Sata welcomes Dr Former Vice-President Guy Scott during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Former first Ladies Christine Kaseba Sata and Esther Lungu leaves shortly after Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Chishimba Kambwili speaks with Simon Mukupa and Former President Edgar Lungu during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
Chishimba Kambwili speaks with Simon Mukupa and Former President Edgar Lungu during Late President Michael Sata's memorial Mass at Embassy Park in Lusaka on Thursday, October 28,2021-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ZANIS
