The government says it will implement a new comprehensive agriculture support programme commencing in the 2022/2023 farming season as the Farmer Input Support Programme has presented challenges.

The programme to be implemented will be cost effective, better targeted and equitable across beneficiaries.

Speaking when he delivered the 2022 National Budget in Parliament today, Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane announced that the programme will also support the supply of quality inputs, attain diversification of crops as well as increase production and productivity.

He said government will promote large scale estate production for both domestic and export markets as they will employ many people at different levels of skills, create associated business opportunities, support agro industry among others.

Dr. Musokotwane also said government will promote the establishment of large-scale agricultural estates across the country that will produce and process agricultural products that are suitable in the respective areas.

“The vehicles for doing so will be farm blocks. Government will provide the necessary infrastructure for farm blocks to be operational,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister announced that government will recruit more extension officers to enhance provision of services to livestock farmers across the country.

He stated that livestock farmers will be trained in open grazing management practices while animal disease prevention and control programmes will continue.

The minister stated that government is also investing in a liquid nitrogen plant that will support increased use of artificial insemination in an effort to increase production and productivity in the sub-sector.

“In line with the new dawn administration agenda of alleviating poverty, we will empower youth and female headed households through livestock stocking and re-stocking as well as support for livestock infrastructure,” he said.

Dr. Musokotwane added that government will establish additional hatcheries and completion of other infrastructure such as aquaculture parks to support the fisheries sub sector.

He said the investments are expected to increase fish production under aquaculture to 61,000 metric tonnes in 2022.