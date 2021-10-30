Coach Israel Mwanza has bemoaned his dismissal from National Division 1 side Nchanga Rangers just eight games into the 2021/22 season.

Mwanza was fired on Wednesday together with his assistants Benson Chiwaya and Charles Mwale.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo Sports by phone, the ex-Zambia and Nchanga defender said the club management should have been patient with him.

The former Kansanshi Dynamos, Mufulira Wanderers and Chambishi coach said he did not fail to do his job.

“For sure I needed to be given more time but they don’t have patience. They are in a hurry. The executive say they have invested everything in the club but football is not like that,” Mwanza said.

“Football is about patience. Yes they have invested in the club but they needed to allow us do our job as coaches,” he said.

Nchanga are tenth on the table with 10 points after recording two wins, four draws and two losses.

“I was not destined to fail at Nchanga, look at the track record where I am coming from and results have been seen. I was at Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, Kansanshi Dynamos and Chambishi.”

Mwanza is the first coach to lead Kansanshi to Super Division promotion and earlier in the year played a key role in leading Chambishi to the top league before resigning in February 2021.