9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 30, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mwanza Moans Nchanga Rangers Sacking

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Mwanza Moans Nchanga Rangers Sacking
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Coach Israel Mwanza has bemoaned his dismissal from National Division 1 side Nchanga Rangers just eight games into the 2021/22 season.

Mwanza was fired on Wednesday together with his assistants Benson Chiwaya and Charles Mwale.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo Sports by phone, the ex-Zambia and Nchanga defender said the club management should have been patient with him.

The former Kansanshi Dynamos, Mufulira Wanderers and Chambishi coach said he did not fail to do his job.

“For sure I needed to be given more time but they don’t have patience. They are in a hurry. The executive say they have invested everything in the club but football is not like that,” Mwanza said.

“Football is about patience. Yes they have invested in the club but they needed to allow us do our job as coaches,” he said.

Nchanga are tenth on the table with 10 points after recording two wins, four draws and two losses.

“I was not destined to fail at Nchanga, look at the track record where I am coming from and results have been seen. I was at Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, Kansanshi Dynamos and Chambishi.”

Mwanza is the first coach to lead Kansanshi to Super Division promotion and earlier in the year played a key role in leading Chambishi to the top league before resigning in February 2021.

Previous articleNew Dawn Budget: Education sector gets the most attention as 30,000 teachers to get jobs next year

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mwanza Moans Nchanga Rangers Sacking

Coach Israel Mwanza has bemoaned his dismissal from National Division 1 side Nchanga Rangers just eight games into the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Inconsistent Nkana Visit Tricky Kafue Celtic

Sports sports - 0
Inconsistent Nkana are back in action this Saturday and face an interesting test on the road against new kid on the block Kafue Celtic...
Read more

Ngonga Called Up For Qatar 2022 Dead-Rubber Dates

Sports sports - 2
Nkana striker Alex Ngonga has received his second Chipolopolo call-up under Beston Chambeshi as the team kicks off preparations for the 2022 Qatar FIFA...
Read more

Red Arrows Win to Leave Bottom of FAZ Super League Table

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows have left the bottom of the FAZ Super League table after a 1-0 away win...
Read more

MIDWEEK PROS HIT LIST: Shonga Makes Forgettable Debut in Egypt

Sports sports - 0
Some of our notable Chipolopolo exports were in mid-week action for their respective clubs. =EGYPT Striker Justin Shonga made a forgettable debut for Ismaily on Wednesday...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.