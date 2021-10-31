9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Economy
Updated:

Government confiscates 2 100 day old chicks at Mokambo border which were destined for export to DRC

By Chief Editor
The Department of Fisheries and Livestock in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt has confiscated 2 100 day old chicks at Mokambo border which were destined for export.

Mufulira District Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator, Mebelo Wamulume said this follows government’s suspension of issuance of permits in July this year at all border selling points for day old chicks, hatching eggs and stock feed.

Mr Wamulume said the department got a tip off from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) that an unidentified person was trying to export day old chicks out of the country.

He said the chicks which were confiscated, were later disposed off.

And Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Veterinary Officer, Stephen Mukupa said farmers need to ensure that they follow the right procedures when exporting their products.

Dr. Mukupa said the ban to export day old chicks, hatching eggs and stock feed makes it illegal for anyone from exporting the products.

He said before crossing the border to another country, a person is supposed to have a stock movement permit, sanitary certificate, and export permit of which the unidentified person did not have.

“Any farmer who tries to export without following the laid down procedures of the law will have their products confiscated,” he said.

