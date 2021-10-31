The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has continued advocating for the abolition of the death penalty in Zambia.

HRC Principle Planning and Collaboration Officer, Lisbon Chaamwe says the death penalty is a violation of the right to life.

Mr Chaamwe said the Commission is advocating for Zambia to sign the protocol on the abolition of the death penalty because it is unhuman and violation of the fundamental right to life.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chaamwe was speaking during a consultative meeting with state and non-state actors on the abolition of death penalty in Kasama, Northern Province.

He said capital offences can have other forms of punishment meted on the offenders such as life imprisonment.

Mr Chaamwe said no President has signed the execution warrant since 1997 hence the death penalty should just be abolished.

He stated that it is purely inhuman and degrading for anyone to be sentenced to death penalty.

Mr. Chaamwe disclosed that 107 countries globally have completely abolished the death penalty.

He said the state has an obligation to respect the right to life as enshrined in the constitution of Zambia by refraining from violating human rights.

And Northern Province Human Rights Investigations Officer, Dennis Chulu said research shows that death penalty has not led to reduction of criminal offences.

Mr Chulu said death penalty only amounts to torture, cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment of a human being.

He added that the death penalty contradicts the convention against torture and other cruel inhumane treatment established by international treaties which Zambia is party to.