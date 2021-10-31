9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 31, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Nombo calls for a positive work attitude among civic leaders

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Nombo calls for a positive work attitude among civic leaders
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has called for a positive work attitude among civic leaders to help Local Authorities improve service delivery to the people on behalf of the Central Government.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Gary Nkombo says he expects all Civic leaders to be professional in executing their duties, and refrain from creating a hostile work environment to other Council officers.

Mr. Nkombo says his Ministry will not entertain any Civic leader who will undermine professional advice offered by technocrats in their areas of operation.

Responding to questions during an orientation workshop for Councilors and Council officers in Kitwe recently, Mr. Nkombo said he expects harmony between Civic leaders and Council officers to warrant smooth service delivery to communities.

The Minister stated that a Local Authority is an Institution where Civic leaders and other appointed officials should work together and maintain cordial relations at all times.

He said the Ministry will keep track of the performance of all Local Authorities through regular monitoring and evaluation activities.

The orientation workshop was aimed at equipping the Civic leaders and Council officers with knowledge and skills, and bring the required mind transformation to enable them work with confidence to provide quality services to communities.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Public Relations Officer Chila Namaiko.

Previous articleStakeholders welcome recruitment of teachers, health workers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Nombo calls for a positive work attitude among civic leaders

The government has called for a positive work attitude among civic leaders to help Local Authorities improve service delivery...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia to host Africa Union Youth Day

General News Chief Editor - 5
One United Africa Foundation has called for the need to promote and maintain peace especially among youths on the African continent. Foundation Initiator, Bimbo...
Read more

Government committed to improve urban informal settlements

General News Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo says government remains resolute to improving the living conditions of people in urban informal settlements. ...
Read more

President Biden nominates Zambian-American for top USAID job

General News Chief Editor - 12
President Biden has announced his intent to nominate Zambian-American Dr. Monde Muyangwa for the position of Assistant Administrator for the Africa Bureau at USAID...
Read more

New Dawn Budget: Education sector gets the most attention as 30,000 teachers to get jobs next year

General News Chief Editor - 34
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced a raft of measures aimed at boosting the education sector in Zambia in the 2022 national budget. The budget...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.