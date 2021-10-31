The government has called for a positive work attitude among civic leaders to help Local Authorities improve service delivery to the people on behalf of the Central Government.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Gary Nkombo says he expects all Civic leaders to be professional in executing their duties, and refrain from creating a hostile work environment to other Council officers.

Mr. Nkombo says his Ministry will not entertain any Civic leader who will undermine professional advice offered by technocrats in their areas of operation.

Responding to questions during an orientation workshop for Councilors and Council officers in Kitwe recently, Mr. Nkombo said he expects harmony between Civic leaders and Council officers to warrant smooth service delivery to communities.

The Minister stated that a Local Authority is an Institution where Civic leaders and other appointed officials should work together and maintain cordial relations at all times.

He said the Ministry will keep track of the performance of all Local Authorities through regular monitoring and evaluation activities.

The orientation workshop was aimed at equipping the Civic leaders and Council officers with knowledge and skills, and bring the required mind transformation to enable them work with confidence to provide quality services to communities.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Public Relations Officer Chila Namaiko.