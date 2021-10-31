9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 31, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia to host Africa Union Youth Day

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambia to host Africa Union Youth Day
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

One United Africa Foundation has called for the need to promote and maintain peace especially among youths on the African continent. Foundation Initiator, Bimbo Daramola says youths are the most vulnerable as they are mostly used in violent activities.

Mr Daramola stated that there must be true and effective engagement in order to promote Pan Africanism among African states.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Daramola advised that violence in Africa must be urgently addressed to allow Africans to embrace each other.

“If we don’t address violence now, we will see each other as enemies. There is need for people to people engagement if the solution to violence in Africa is to be achieved,” he noted.

He added. “It is not for nothing that people are visiting and wanting to settle in African countries, it is because of the potential of a united and peaceful Africa that attract them,” he said.

He further noted that the African continent currently is focusing more on economic empowerment which he said could not be achieved if violence in most African states is not addressed.

Initiator, One united Africa Congressman Bimbo Daramola, One Africa Organnising team Mwangala Sipumo,Member Aaron Mondoka and Author of the Book take me to kaunda Lloyd Mwiinga during the media briefing in preparation of celebrating African Union Youth Day which falls in 1st November, at Asmara hotel in Lusaka
Initiator, One united Africa Congressman Bimbo Daramola, One Africa Organnising team Mwangala Sipumo,Member Aaron Mondoka and Author of the Book take me to kaunda Lloyd Mwiinga during the media briefing in preparation of celebrating African Union Youth Day which falls in 1st November, at Asmara hotel in Lusaka

And Mr. Daramola stated that the Zambian youths and the country as a whole have shown a good example of a peaceful country.

“Everybody recognises that youths in Zambia shocked the world in the last general elections. No house was burnt while in most African countries it is war during elections. We feel that this is very significant and should be hailed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambia will for the first time host the Africa Union Youth Day on Monday, next week, November 1, 2021.

The event which will attract senior government officials, the African Union and other stakeholders will be held at University of Zambia under the theme “Taking Out the Barriers.”

Zambia represents the headquarters of the One United Africa in Southern Africa.

The organisation which is a Pan African Non-Governmental Organisation was formed in 2017 with the aim to among others foster peace and development on the African continent especially among the youths.

Initiator, One united Africa Congressman Bimbo Daramola flanked by his team showing book written on Africa during the media briefing in preparation of celebrating African Union Youth Day which falls in 1st November, at Asmara hotel in Lusaka
Initiator, One united Africa Congressman Bimbo Daramola flanked by his team showing book written on Africa during the media briefing in preparation of celebrating African Union Youth Day which falls in 1st November, at Asmara hotel in Lusaka

Previous articleHabaazoka expresses concern that the $4.3 billion for the budget is going to come from debt

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia to host Africa Union Youth Day

One United Africa Foundation has called for the need to promote and maintain peace especially among youths on the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government committed to improve urban informal settlements

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo says government remains resolute to improving the living conditions of people in urban informal settlements. ...
Read more

President Biden nominates Zambian-American for top USAID job

General News Chief Editor - 9
President Biden has announced his intent to nominate Zambian-American Dr. Monde Muyangwa for the position of Assistant Administrator for the Africa Bureau at USAID...
Read more

New Dawn Budget: Education sector gets the most attention as 30,000 teachers to get jobs next year

General News Chief Editor - 28
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced a raft of measures aimed at boosting the education sector in Zambia in the 2022 national budget. The budget...
Read more

Human Rights Commission calls on Government to abolish the death penalty as it violates the basic right to life

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Human Rights Commission has called on the new dawn government to abolish the death penalty as it violates the basic right to life....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.