One United Africa Foundation has called for the need to promote and maintain peace especially among youths on the African continent. Foundation Initiator, Bimbo Daramola says youths are the most vulnerable as they are mostly used in violent activities.

Mr Daramola stated that there must be true and effective engagement in order to promote Pan Africanism among African states.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Daramola advised that violence in Africa must be urgently addressed to allow Africans to embrace each other.

“If we don’t address violence now, we will see each other as enemies. There is need for people to people engagement if the solution to violence in Africa is to be achieved,” he noted.

He added. “It is not for nothing that people are visiting and wanting to settle in African countries, it is because of the potential of a united and peaceful Africa that attract them,” he said.

He further noted that the African continent currently is focusing more on economic empowerment which he said could not be achieved if violence in most African states is not addressed.

And Mr. Daramola stated that the Zambian youths and the country as a whole have shown a good example of a peaceful country.

“Everybody recognises that youths in Zambia shocked the world in the last general elections. No house was burnt while in most African countries it is war during elections. We feel that this is very significant and should be hailed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambia will for the first time host the Africa Union Youth Day on Monday, next week, November 1, 2021.

The event which will attract senior government officials, the African Union and other stakeholders will be held at University of Zambia under the theme “Taking Out the Barriers.”

Zambia represents the headquarters of the One United Africa in Southern Africa.

The organisation which is a Pan African Non-Governmental Organisation was formed in 2017 with the aim to among others foster peace and development on the African continent especially among the youths.