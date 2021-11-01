9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 1, 2021
Sports
DIV 1 WRAP: Trident Open One Point Lead

Trident FC have opened a one point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after forcing a 1-1 home draw against Luapula Green Eagles.

Trident were tied on 17 points with Napsa Stars prior to the weekend action.

The draw moved the North Western outfits to 18 points after playing nine games.

Eagles are number twelve on the standing with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Napsa suffered their second defeat of the season when going down 1-0 at Nchanga Rangers in Chingola.

Second-placed Napsa have 17 points after playing nine matches.

The win moved Nchanga three places up to number seven on 13 points.

Third placed Lumwana Radiants thumped Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 3-1 in Lumwana.

Lumwana have 15 points.

Wanderers have dropped into the bottom three after remaining stuck on eight points after playing nine games.

Kitwe United remained in the top four following a 1-1 draw with FC Muza.

The Buchi Boys have 14 points and one un-played match.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 09

Quattro Kalumbila FC 3-0 Young Green Eagles FC

Lumwana Radiants FC 3-1 Mufulira Wanderers

KYSA FC 0-2 City of Lusaka

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Napsa Stars FC

Livingston Pirates FC 1-1 Gomes FC

Trident FC 1-1 Luapula Green Eagles FC

Jumulo FC 1-1 Police College FC

MUZA FC 1-1 Kitwe United FC

Young Green Buffaloes FC 1-1 Zesco Malaiti Rangers FC

