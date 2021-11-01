9.5 C
General News
Goodward Mulubwa nursing 22 gunshot wounds

By Chief Editor
Businessman Goodward Mulubwa was on Saturday night shot at by unknown assailants in an apparent assassination attempt at his home.

Mr. Mulubwa, a close associate of former President Edgar Lungu was attacked at his Kabulonga home around 23 Hours and shot 17 times.

He is in hospital nursing the wounds.

Police Spokesman Rae Hamoonga confirmed the shooting adding that the attacker got away with K50,000 and US$ 300 dollars.

“Police in Lusaka are investigating a report of Aggravated Robbery in which a 58-year-old man of house number 61 Twin Palm Road, Kabulonga was attacked by armed criminals,” Mr Hamoonga said.

Mr. Hamoonga says Mr. Mulubwa 58, reported that five criminals armed with an AK 47 rifle and two pistols attacked him and robbed him of K50,000 and 300 US Dollars. .

“Apart from that the victim sustained 10 Gunshot wounds on the left shoulder, a cut on the right forefinger, two cuts on the back of the head, seven gunshot wounds on the left side of the face and five gunshot wounds on the right arm”.

