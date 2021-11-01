9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 1, 2021
General News
Northwest teachers welcome the the recruitment of 30,000 teachers in 2022 budget

By Chief Editor
Teacher unions in North-western province have welcomed the 2022 budget especially that it indicates the recruitment of 30,000 teachers.

Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) provincial chairperson, Gilly Kakunta says the recruitment of 30,000 teachers in the 2022 budget has never happened in a single year.

Mr Kakunta says the recruitment of 30, 000 is historic which has never happened before even in the 10 years that the Patriotic Front (PF) government.

“This massive recruitment has never happened before even in the 10 years that the Patriotic Front (PF) government ruled”, he said in an interview.

The PROTUZ provincial chairperson said this is fulfilment of the campaign promise by the United Party for National Development (UPND) on recruiting teachers and job creation.

As unions, we are also delighted that 120 secondary schools will be built country wide and expressed hope that North-western will be allocated a good number as it was sidelined previously, he said.

“We hope North-western will be given a number of schools as it was sidelined in the PF government”, Mr Kakunta said.

He added that his union is also happy that there will be an increased grant for public schools.

On Friday, October 29, 2021, Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane presented an over K 172 billion national budget under the theme: ” Growth , jobs and taking development closer to the people”.

