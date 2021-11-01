President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Glasgow, Scotland ahead of the World Leaders Summit on climate change which starts today.

President Hichilema is expected to deliver a key note speech on the adverse effects of climate change, including possible solutions towards addressing the effects, as well as how Zambia is affected by the same.

The President will also hold bilateral and multilateral meetings beneficial to Zambia, on the sidelines of the summit.

This is according to a press statement that Press Secretary at the Zambian Mission in the United Kingdom, Abigail Chaponda, made available to ZANIS in Lusaka.

The Head of State, who arrived last night, is accompanied to Scotland by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, and Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu.

And President Hichilema has reaffirmed government’s resolve to place the interest of the Zambian citizenry at heart within the mandate given to him.

“Fellow citizens, we have safely arrived in Glasgow, Scotland ahead of the World Leaders Summit on climate change (COP26). We will do everything possible and within the mandate you gave us to deliver the desired change and represent you adequately. Thank you for your prayers and may God Bless you all.” The President.