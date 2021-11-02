9.5 C
99-year-old man commits suicide

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 99-year-old man of Chifunabuli district in Luapula province has committed suicide by hanging himself. Acting Chifunabuli District Commissioner, Mulenga Muonga told ZANIS that the man hanged himself with a rope to a burglar bar in the living room.

“I can confirm that a report was received by police in Chifunabuli from Stanicious Mumba aged 63 of Kakote area to the effect that his grandfather of the same abode had committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope to the sitting room burglar bar,” Mr. Muonga said.

He has identified the deceased as Peter Yamba who is suspected to have committed suicide following a long illness from elephantiasis.

“…facts are that the old man had been suffering from elephantiasis for a long time and is believed to have been frustrated that he had the sickness and has outlived all his friends despite his condition, a situation that alleged to have led to him ending his life,” Mr. Muonga explained.

He said prior to his death, the deceased was on several occasions heard saying he would one day end his life.

Relatives suspect no foul play and the body has since been deposited into Lubwe mission hospital mortuary awaiting burial.

Previous articleTayali Castigates the Controller of Government Transport for Failing to Stop the rampant misuse of Government Vehicles

